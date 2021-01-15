'Princess Pushy' Meghan 'sick to the stomach' over sister's explosive tell-all

Meghan Markle is anxious about the devastating impact sister's tell-all book is going to bring

Meghan Markle is dreading the release of her half sister, Samantha Markle's tell-all book.



As revealed by inside sources, the Duchess of Meghan is 'sick to the stomach' thinking about the devastating impact Samantha's book is going to bring with it.

Samantha's book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1, will hit the shelves on January 17.

Meghan is reportedly “sick to her stomach” but "won't act bothered or upset about it in public," the insider revealed.



Defending her book, Samantha told Us Weekly, “Contrary to troll gossip and aggregate news rumours, my book has never been designed to attack my sister. It’s relatable. There’s a lot to learn - the good, the bad and the ugly.

"I’ve been very forthcoming that I was never writing a hardbound tabloid," she added.