Marvel in talks with Chris Evans for upcoming Captain America movie?

Chris Evans to be seen as Captain America once again as revealed by insiders

Chris Evans is reportedly in talks with Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise the iconic Captain America role in an upcoming movie.

Evans, 39, will be seen on-screen as Steve Rogers once again, as revealed by two insiders to the Deadline.

The film likely would not revolve around Captain America’s own storyline, however will feature the character only.

In a short tweet on Thursday, Evans himself spoke on the matter writing, “News to me,” alongside a shrugging emoji.

Evans had hung his superhero costume in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, when he handed over Captain America’s shield to Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie.