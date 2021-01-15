Jennifer Aniston's social media activities angers Trump supporters

Jennifer Aniston has angered Donald Trump with her social media activities.

Her followers on Instagram have noticed that the 'Friends' star is liking every news story being published against Trump.

Aniston, who openly supported Joe Biden during the November election, has been quite vocal in her criticism of the Republican leader.

She has been prominent among the celebrities who have publically criticised the US president.

The criticism of the president intensified after his recent speeches that many believed incited his supporters to storm the Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

Jennifer Aniston's last "like" was noticed by her fans on a New York Times story titled "Trump Impeached Again".

Trump supporters have criticized the actress for opposing the US president and his policies.



