Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, looks breathtakingly beautiful as she poses for glamorous photoshoot

Esra Bligic aka Halime Sultan keeps fans on their toes as she actively shares stunning photos and videos of her professional and personal life's activities on social media.



The versatile actress, who rose to fame with her role as Halime Sultan in historical drama series 'Dirlis: Ertugrul', has recently appeared in a short interview with a beautiful shootout for the Turkish magazine ALEM.

The leading Turkish actress also discussed her routine and personality in the interview with the magazine.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday she shared a photo from the shoot with a caption. "We did a great shot. (Looking at the photo for more than 5 seconds)."

The 'Ertugrul' famed star's post garnered massive applause as it became an instant hit with fans claiming that they spent even 45 minutes staring at the stunning photo of their favourite actress Esra Bilgic.