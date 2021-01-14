Jennifer Lopez sizzles in stylish outfits during high-fashion shoot for a magazine: Photos

Jennifer Lopez's latest snaps have proved that age is nothing but a number for the singing sensation as she flaunted her true beauty during the latest glam shoot.

The 51-year-old superstar put on a very leggy display in gorgeous attire during an interview, discussing her wedding plans and new beauty line.

Jennifer Lopez appeared to be a supermodel in stunning outfits for the February 2021 issue of Elle magazine.

JLo looks breathtakingly beautiful as she tried out a number of glam looks, including a plunging pink gown and an arty pair of shorts for two covers of the magazine.



In one of the pictures, she is seen sitting on a chair, crossing her legs whilst clad in a gloved ensemble with high heels.



Jennifer Lopez also dazzled in a plunging white gown and an elaborate floral print dress during the styling session. JLo also discusses her new beauty line upcoming wedding to fiance Alex Rodriguez, which has already been postponed twice due to the pandemic.

