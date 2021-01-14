Kim Kardashian, Kanye West ‘are over the chaos’: report

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly struggling to navigate through the intricacies of their divorce.



A source close to the couple was quoted telling People magazine, "Kim and Kanye's marriage is beyond repair. Kim is over Kanye's chaos, and at this point she just wants to focus on the kids and her own life."

"If I had to say the final straw, I believe it was a combination of the Presidential run and his Twitter rants. It created havoc at home. And though Kim is well aware of his issues [West opened up about his bipolar disorder in 2018], and tried to help him, she realized it was futile."

Before concluding the insider also added that the couple are “not on the same page” and while "Kim knows what she wants to do with her life, Kanye is constantly all over the place."