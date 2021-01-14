Kim Karadashian, Kanye West's kids blissfully unaware about marriage trouble

Kim Karadashian, Kanye West's children unaware about how there is trouble in paradise

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four adorable babies, who have no idea about the issues going on in their parents' marriage.



According to a source cited by Us Weekly, the kids are blissfully unaware about how there is trouble in paradise.

“The kids don’t know anything about the problems their parents are having,” the insider told the outlet adding how the Yeezy designer, 43, and the reality TV star have been “working in different states."

“Their kids are very used to their dad living in another state," the source added.

It looked like the couple's marriage broke after Kanye's controversial Twitter rant about considering to abort their elder daughter, North.

“The comments about North and the abortion were the final confirmation. She will protect the children first, always,” a source revealed earlier this month as split rumours continued to spread, adding that the duo “had a big fight in early December.”