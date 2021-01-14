Queen Elizabeth’s cousin behind bars after pleading guilty to sexual assault

Queen Elizabeth II’s relative has been put behind bars for violently attacking a guest at his ancestral home of Glamis Castle in Scotland.

According to BBC, the current Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne, Simon Bowes-Lyon pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a woman.

As per the report, a close relative of the monarch had barged into the 26-year-old woman’s room back in February 2020 and had physically assaulted her.

Daily Record reported that that Bowes-Lyon was drunk at the time and smelled of cigarettes when he tried to force himself on the victim.

She alerted the police about the incident the next morning.

The report claims that Bowes-Lyon was granted bail and was placed on the sex offenders register. While sentencing was delayed, he faces five years imprisonment.

The BBC reports that he said outside the courts that he was “greatly ashamed.”

"Clearly I had drunk to excess on the night of the incident. I should have known better. I recognize, in any event, that alcohol is no excuse for my behavior. I did not think I was capable of behaving the way I did but have had to face up to it and take responsibility,” he said.

"My apologies go, above all, to the woman concerned, but I would also like to apologize to family, friends and colleagues for the distress I have caused them,” he added.

Bowes-Lyon is a great-great-nephew of the Queen Mother and cousin twice removed to Queen Elizabeth II.