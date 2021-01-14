Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner stun onlookers with their chic appearance in LA

Hailey Bieber and her longtime pal Kendall Jenner amazed fans as they appeared together in Los Angeles on Monday.

Both the supermodels were looking gorgeous in athleisure outfits during their outing. They also sported face masks to protect themselves and others from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justin Bieber's darling was happy to reunite with her friend Kendall Jenner after her lavish vacation in Hawaii over the weekend.

Hailey Bieber showed off her taut tummy in a black tank top, grey marbled leggings, and a matching hoodie.



On the other hand, Kendall was also looking stunning in blue top and dark grey leggings.

Kendall, 25, and Hailey, 24, caught their fans eye as they stepped out for shopping in LA.

