Thu Jan 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 14, 2021

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner stun onlookers with their chic appearance in LA

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 14, 2021

Hailey Bieber and her longtime pal Kendall Jenner  amazed fans as they appeared together in Los Angeles on Monday.

Both the supermodels  were looking gorgeous in athleisure outfits during their outing.  They also  sported face masks to protect themselves and others from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justin Bieber's darling was happy to reunite with  her friend Kendall Jenner after  her lavish vacation in Hawaii over the weekend.

Hailey Bieber showed off her taut tummy in a black tank top, grey marbled leggings, and a matching hoodie.

On the other hand, Kendall  was also looking stunning in blue top and dark grey leggings.

Kendall, 25, and Hailey, 24, caught their fans eye as they  stepped out for shopping  in LA.

