Wed Jan 13, 2021
Web Desk
January 14, 2021

Kurulus:Osman: Bey confronts Targun Hatun after Bala Hatun is poisoned

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 14, 2021

Osman Bey's wife  Bala Hatun survives  the attempt on her life after she is poisoned in the latest episode of "Kurulus:Osman".

The Bey of the Kayi tribe confronts Targun Hatun  and  holds her accountable for her actions.

She is brought to Bey's camp handcuffed before the  Turkish warrior  talks to her.

Targun Hatun is portrayed by Zeynep Tugce Bayat who has amassed almost 1 million followers on Instagram.

"Kurulus:Osman" is immensely popular in Pakistan where it is seen with Urdu or English subtitles every week.

