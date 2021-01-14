Kurulus:Osman: Bey confronts Targun Hatun after Bala Hatun is poisoned

Osman Bey's wife Bala Hatun survives the attempt on her life after she is poisoned in the latest episode of "Kurulus:Osman".

The Bey of the Kayi tribe confronts Targun Hatun and holds her accountable for her actions.

She is brought to Bey's camp handcuffed before the Turkish warrior talks to her.

Targun Hatun is portrayed by Zeynep Tugce Bayat who has amassed almost 1 million followers on Instagram.



"Kurulus:Osman" is immensely popular in Pakistan where it is seen with Urdu or English subtitles every week.