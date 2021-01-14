Meghan Markle accused of 'preparing' to leave Royal Family before getting married to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, who is living happy life in the US with her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie, will not return to UK as she 'hated' being in Royal Family, according to new report.

The Royal biographer Angela Levin has reportedly claimed that Prince Harry's sweetheart did not like the UK because it was "too small for her".

"I don't think Meghan will come back. She obviously hated it within the Royal Family and was preparing the leave even before getting married" to Prince Harry in 2018, Ms Levin - according to Express - told Palace Confidential on MailPlus.

Ms Levin went on to say: "She likes to talk on a global platform and I think we're very unlikley until we see her again."



She added: "What will be interesting is how long Harry will be allowed to be away."

According to report, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped away from royal duties in March 2020, are enjoying life in the US and they would return to UK as working royals.