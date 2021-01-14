close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 14, 2021

Meghan Markle accused of 'preparing' to leave Royal Family before getting married to Prince Harry

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 14, 2021

Meghan Markle, who is living happy life in the US with her  husband Prince Harry and their son Archie, will not  return to UK  as she 'hated' being in Royal Family, according to new report.

The Royal biographer Angela Levin has reportedly claimed that Prince Harry's sweetheart did not like the UK because it was "too small for her".

"I don't think Meghan will come back. She obviously hated it within the Royal Family and was preparing the leave even before getting married" to Prince Harry in 2018, Ms Levin - according to Express - told Palace Confidential on MailPlus.

Ms Levin went on to say: "She likes to talk on a global platform and I think we're very unlikley until we see her again."

She added: "What will be interesting is how long Harry will be allowed to be away."

According to report, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped away from royal duties in March 2020, are enjoying life in the US and   they would return to UK as working royals.

