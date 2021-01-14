The Crown: Princess Margaret's love affair poses a dilemma for Queen Elizabeth

Netflix series the "The Crown" is about the reign of Queen Elizabeth but it also sheds light on the lives of other members of the royal family.

In the first season of the show, she gives her consent to Princess Margaret's marriage to Peter Townsend. Following her approval, the young Queen Elizabeth is informed that the wedding would put the monarchy at risk.



In the episode "Gelignite" the young Queen is warned about the news story that's about to break in the British press about her sister's love affair with their father's loyal man.

The Queen is advised to send the pair away in order to divert media's attention.

The Group Captain Peter Townsend, a divorced commoner, is forced to leave the UK for Brussels where he is assigned a diplomatic role.