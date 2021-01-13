close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
January 13, 2021

Demi Lovato 'honoured' to perform in inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Singer Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share some major news with her followers.

The Skyscraper hit maker revealed that she will be performing in president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris’ inauguration.

The 90-minute event called Celebrating America will also feature performances from other major stars like Justin Timberlake and Bon Jovi.

It came to no surprise that Demi was left floored after she was asked to perform.

"I’m SO honored to announce that I will be joining @joebiden & @kamalaharris for their special event, “Celebrating America” on January 20th. I was left speechless when I was asked to perform!" she wrote.

Needless to say, fans were ecstatic to hear the news as they congratulated the singer.

Take a look:



