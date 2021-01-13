'We are waiting for you in Turkey:' Celal Al tells Pakistani brethren in emotional note

Celal Al reveals he hopes to visit Pakistan again very soon

Ertugrul star Celal Al invited his brothers in Pakistan for a visit to Turkey, in a heartwarming letter recently.



The actor, who was in Pakistan on a short trip last week, touched upon the memories her made while thanking the countrymen.

"TEŞEKKÜRLER PAKİSTAN. From very nice and very efficient Pakistan trip, we safely arrived in Istanbul," Celal began his post.

"Under the leadership of my teacher Kemal Tekden, I had very fruitful meetings with President Arif Alevi and Prime Minister İmran Khan and valuable actors Adnan Siddiqi, Humayun and many other brothers whose names I cannot count," he added.

"As Mr President Arif Alvi said, this brotherhood must last forever. And I donated my blood to be worthy of you beautiful brothers. The Turkish people and the State love you very much. We are waiting for you in Turkey," Celal continued.

"And lastly, we could not hug you fully due to covid 19, please do not be sorry, I hope if I come to Pakistan again, I will hug you profusely," he further shared.

