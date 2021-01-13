Misbah-ul-Haq to be sacked, Andy Flower to replace him, says Shoaib Akhtar

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar (right) and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. — Photo: File

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar claimed Wednesday that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered the coaching job to former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower to replace head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.



According to Geo Super, Akhtar, making the claim on his famous YouTube channel, said that Flower will take over after season six of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is over.



“PCB has already offered Andy Flower the head coach job. He is not accepting it due to his coaching commitment with Multan Sultans. But once PSL is over, he’ll take over,” Akhtar said. “The decision to sack Misbah is already taken. They are not giving him any chance. “

Earlier on Tuesday, Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis appeared before PCB Cricket Committee to explain the recent series losses against New Zealand. The coaching duo was given a reprieve on account of injuries and problems caused by the pandemic.



The board has scheduled another Cricket Committee meeting following South Africa series, giving the coaching staff a lifeline.

“It’s all lies! The whole performance review thing after South Africa series is not true. They have already signed contract with Flower,” Akhtar said.