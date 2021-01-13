close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 13, 2021

Justin Bieber fans think he'd be a good father as new snap suggests

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 13, 2021

Singing sensation Justin Bieber seems to be obsessed with babies.

Taking to Instagram, the pop sensation has been sharing photos of himself with his wife Hailey Baldwin cuddling up to his infant nephew when vacationing with family in Hawaii.

Since returning to Los Angeles, he has been missing the little one and shared an adorable picture on Instagram, leaving fans swooning.

"Miss my nephew," the caption read.

Many were quick to say how Justin would become a good father judging the amount of love he is showering on the adorable baby.

Take a look:



