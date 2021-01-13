Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn has built an unbreakable bond with her family

American singer Taylor Swift and British actor Joe Alwyn seem be going quite strong.

And while the two have been serving couple goals for the rest of us, a source has dished the details on Alwyn’s close relationship with the singer’s family.

Speaking to E! News, an insider close to the Folklore singer revealed that they spent New Year with Alwyn’s family in England and has been there since the past few weeks.

"She is back and forth between Nashville and England spending time with her family and with Joe's family. They take walks in the neighborhood and go on hikes to get fresh air,” said the source.

The grapevine also said that they make sure to spend time with Swift’s mother in the US as she is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumour.

"Her mom's health is always very much on Taylor's mind. She goes back and forth to see her mom and Joe comes along,” said the source.

They further revealed that the two families "all seem very close and very happy.”

"They both know each other's families well and have spent a lot of time getting to know each other,” they added.