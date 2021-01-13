Meghan Markle to ‘leave no stone unturned’ in stealing Queen Elizabeth’s limelight

As news broke out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday, many have started anticipating what’s going to happen when the day finally arrives.

Celebrity podcaster and beauty influencer Scott McGlynn spoke to The Sun about how all eyes will be on the Duchess of Sussex on the day of reunion as she would use style and fashion as her “secret weapon.”

"Meghan knows how many people will be tuning in. She will want to make this engagement as impactful as possible, just like she did on their ‘farewell tour’ of Britain in March 2020,” he said.

"Especially on the balcony at Trooping the Colour. Harry and Meghan will be sidelined by other senior Royals in terms of ranking order. Meghan will leave no stone unturned to stand out,” he went on to say.