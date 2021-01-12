Anna Wintour defends controversial Kamala Harris Vogue cover

Anna Wintour has responded to the backlash on Kamala Harris' Vogue cover, which was said to have "whitewashed" and disrespect the vice-president-elect.

The editor-in-chief defended the February cover, which featured Harris in a pair of sneakers with a pink throw fabric in the background.

It is reported that the image chosen for the cover was against her wishes and the second image which showed her in a powder blue suit in a golden background.

Wintour clarified that it was not the publication's intention to "diminish the importance" of the vice-president-elect and admitted to the honest mistake.

"Obviously we have heard and understood the reaction to the print cover and I just want to reiterate that it was absolutely not our intention to, in any way, diminish the importance of the Vice-President-elect’s incredible victory," Wintour said in a statement to the New York Times.

Many social media users were unhappy about the cover as well as the styling and the lighting of the photo shoot.

According to users, the cover seems like a half-hearted attempt at portraying America's first female vice president.