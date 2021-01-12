Carrie Underwood opens up about the process behind her Gospel album ‘My Savior’

Grammy award winning singer Carrie Underwood recently shed light on the creation behind her upcoming coveted album My Savior.



The singer shed light on it all during her interview with People magazine and even admitted that the album includes songs she “grew up singing.”

She added, "Both of those projects were bucket list projects for me. With everything I do, I just want to be positive. And we had the Christmas album, which was so near and dear to my heart."

"Last year was a tough year for everybody, and I think just wanting to be positive in this world and sing these songs that bring me so much joy, hopefully, others can be like that as well and these songs can bring others joy. That goes back with everything that I do ... I just want to do positive things."