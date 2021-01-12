Shaniera Akram 'heartbroken' to see litter on seashore again

Shaniera Akram lamented over the littery beach situation. — Photo courtesy Instagram/Shaniera Akram

Philanthropist and wife of former Pakistani cricket captain Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram vented her anger on Tuesday on Instagram, saying that she was heartbroken to see the litter on the beach despite conscious efforts made to keep the beach clean.

She pledged to play her part in conserving the environment and in reducing the use of plastic.







Expressing her concern over the deteriorating beach situation, the social worker said: "We work hard to ensure there is no plastic waste lying around and polluting our beaches. Yet, even after two days of a clean-up, there is even more plastic wastage than the last time. Seeing this is heartbreaking, not only because our efforts are not showing any results but also because this plastic waste will be our downfall."

"This new year, I want us all to promise ourselves to do better. Protect the environment, recycle and reuse your plastic products, reduce your contribution to plastic waste. I am going to #FaceThePlastic head-on, will you?" asked Akram.

Akram has been active in campaigning for awareness about several social issues such as beach cleanliness and women empowerment.