'Ertugrul' lead actor Engin Altan to arrive in Pakistan this week?

In December, Engin Altan arrived in Lahore for a short visit

Famed Turkish actor, Engin Altan of Ertugrul fame, might be treating his Pakistani fans with a surprise visit this week, as per recent rumours.



As seen in Mian Kashif Zameer, the man who invited the actor to Pakistan in December, Engin is gearing up for another visit in the upcoming three days.

An Instagram post, dating back to two days ago, shows Kashif and Engin sharing a meal together.

"LO SHREEKO BAS 3 DIN MAZEED GET READY FOR THE ANGIN KASHIF FRIENDSHIP BLAST [sic]," the caption read.

Last month, Engin arrived in Lahore for a short visit wherein he addressed a press conference.

The actor said he is ready to work in Pakistani drama series if he gets a good script.

Moreover, he revealed he has signed some new projects in Pakistan, adding that he was set to become a brand ambassador for a private textile company.