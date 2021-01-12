close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
January 12, 2021

Princess Eugenie moves in with disgraced royal weeks after leaving Frogmore Cottage

Tue, Jan 12, 2021

Princess Eugenie moved out of Meghan and Harry's Frogmore Cottage just six weeks after setlling in

Princess Eugenie moved out of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage, just six weeks after settling in.

According to the latest intel, the royal princess has now gone back to living with her father, disgraced Prince Andrew, along with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson currently reside in Kensington Palace, whose Royal Lodge section is now occupied by  Eugenie and Jack who moved back in mid-December. 

As revealed by Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie, "Harry and Meghan had opened the doors to the home to the couple and then mysteriously there was a report that said they had moved out. And no one really knew exactly where they were."

Eugenie and Jack's first child is reportedly due in the next few weeks.

