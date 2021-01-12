Gigi Hadid’s mom Yolanda accidently shares first photo of her granddaughter on her 57th birthday, deletes quickly

Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid accidently posted the first photo of Gigi’s daughter before deleting it and quickly and uploading the cropped version of the picture.



Yolanda turned to Instagram on her 57th birthday and shared the photo of herself with Gigi and Zayn Malik’s daughter from their Christmas celebrations.

The supermodel legend removed the photo and uploaded the cropped version after some fans noticed there was a mirror in the corner which catches the reflection of Gigi’s four-month daughter.

Yolanda posted the cropped version with caption “My birthday blessings.....”

She wrote, “When I woke up this morning and counted all my blessings in life this little Angel was ranked #1. It’s a whole new feeling, I’m feeling... a part of my heart I didn’t know existed......”

“I very much miss my mamma on this special day that used to be ours, the fist call of my day, 2 woman reminiscing about life and what this day was like in 1964......”