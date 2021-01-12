Elizabeth Olsen was baffled by the storyline of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Elizabeth Olsen plays Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

American actor Elizabeth Olsen has given her hot take on the record-shattering blockbuster hit film Avengers: Endgame.

And it looks like her review was unlike anything crazed fans and hyped-up Marvel buffs had to say about the film.

The Marvel star, who plays Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) said she was “confused” by Avengers: Endgame and preferred Infinity War over its successor.

Speaking to Cinema Blend, she said: "Well, I feel more connected to Infinity War, because I got to experience more of it.”

"Endgame, I was confused. Because I was like, 'Where did I just come from?'" she said.

For the unversed, in Infinity War, Scarlet Witch was amongst the multiple Avengers who had turned to dust after Thanos’ snap. However, after the snap is overturned in Endgame, Olsen’s character is suddenly brought back through a portal in the final battle against Thanos’ army.