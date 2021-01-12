Kim Kardashian wants Khloe Kardashian to marry 'serial cheater' Tristan Thompson already

Khloe Kardashian is open to marriage with Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian is all for it

Kim Kardashian is rooting for her sister Khloe to tie the knot with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson.



A few weeks ago, rumours were afloat that Khloe and Tristan have gotten engaged with he surprising the Good American founder by presenting her a massive diamond ring.

As revealed by a source, Khloe “is open to marriage if things work out” and Kim is all for it. However, mom Kris is “skeptical” of Tristan's reconciliation with Khloé “given his reputation as a ladies’ man," the insider added.

As for Khloe, "She envisions her dream wedding and she definitely wants to have another baby, regardless of whether they’re married,” the insider continued. “But the timing needs to be right before she reaches the point of walking down the aisle.”

In the meantime, "He [Tristan] feels ready to marry her, but she needs to totally trust him first — and it will take more than a million-dollar ring, but they’re making progress and things are going well between them.”