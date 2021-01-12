Brad Pitt had a ‘crazy fangirl’ moment after meeting Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Hollywood star Brad Pitt always has a plethora of people surrounding him and going gaga over him.



However, the Fight Club hunk sometimes lets out his inner fan-boy as well when rubbing shoulders with his favourite celebrities at award shows.

Sian Clifford who stars in Fleabag along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed how Pitt was ‘fangirling’ over her costar.

Talking to The Guardian, she said: "The American Film Institute awards made an exception and recognized 'Fleabag,' and that was basically where we met Brad Pitt.”

“Brad Pitt literally fangirling over Phoebe is without question the most surreal thing I'll ever see in my life,” she went on to say.

"I just shook his hand. Ah, to shake people's hands. Thank God coronavirus hadn't arrived then, that would have scuppered that meeting. But we laughed for the rest of the day, it was so stupid,” she added.