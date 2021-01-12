Zayn Malik fans can now talk to him directly via text: Find out how

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
British heartthrob Zayn Malik sent fans in a tizzy after he dropped his phone number on social media.
Turning to his Twitter, the former One Direction dreamboat dropped a number, unleashing a wave of euphoria on his social media. Fans were left wondering if this was the singer’s personal number or a way to talk to him.
For those of you wondering, the number was a way for Zayn to promote his new album. Upon dialing it, fans got to hear the singer’s voice, saying: “Yo, this is Zayn here. Album is dropping on January 15. Press any number from one through nine to get to meet me. Press it now.”
After pressing a number, fans get a sneak peak of his upcoming album, Nobody is Listening.
After calling, fans also receive a text from the same number that reads: “Yoo, Zayn here! Tx for hitting my line. Give me your dates so we can stay in touch,” along with two links attached of pre-ordering his new album and another to save this number.