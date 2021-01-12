Leonardo DiCaprio feels intense heat from blaze while filming riot scenes for 'Don’t Look Up'

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio stunned filmmakers as he felt the heat during an intense shoot for upcoming movie 'Don’t Look Up' in Boston over the weekend.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor was surrounded by flames to film the riot scenes for the Netflix’s upcoming movie.

'Don't Look Up' is an upcoming American political satire disaster film written and directed by Adam McKay, who produced the film with Scott Stuber.

The cast includes: Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Arianda Grande, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry and Meryl Streep.

The 45-year-old actor was showing off his acting skills by taking maximum risk as fire was raging behind him. The actor was looking dashing in grey outfit and glasses on the sets.

Leonardo DiCaprio was photographed during the shooting, which shows him in tense circumstances with flames blazing in the background with riot police and firefighters responding to the chaotic situation.