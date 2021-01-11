close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
January 11, 2021

Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey confirm romance on Instagram

Mon, Jan 11, 2021

American actor Michael B. Jordan is off the market as he and Lori Harvey are now officially a couple. 

The Just Mercy actor shared a picture of them together at a beautiful location surrounded by twinkly lights.

The couple looked gorgeous as they can be seen cozied up together.

Following Michael's post, Lori took to her Instagram to share two polaroids of their adorable selves clearly indicating that the love birds are indeed official.

The can be seen smiling from ear-to-ear, clearly showing that they are in love.



