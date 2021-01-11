Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter's dance moves prove talent runs in the family

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter's dance moves proved that talent runs in the family.

In a video post on Instagram by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Lawson, the eight-year-old could be seen busting some moves to Ciara’s 2010 single Gimmie Dat during a dance class.

The proud grandmother said that the youngster emulated her aunt Solange Knowles’ style.

"This is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age," she captioned the post.

