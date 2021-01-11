Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter's dance moves prove talent runs in the family

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter's dance moves proved that talent runs in the family.
In a video post on Instagram by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Lawson, the eight-year-old could be seen busting some moves to Ciara’s 2010 single Gimmie Dat during a dance class.
The proud grandmother said that the youngster emulated her aunt Solange Knowles’ style.
"This is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age," she captioned the post.
