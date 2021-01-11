Meghan Markle, Prince Harry appalled after being stripped of huge Commonwealth roles

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were awarded the roles shortly before their royal wedding in May 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been served a major blow in the face after they were stripped of one of their most prized roles in the Commonwealth.



Last year at the time of royal exit, Queen Elizabeth left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'shaken,' after they were forced to renounce their role as 'Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors' post the Sandringham Summit on Megxit.

As reported by TMZ, “The Queen drew a hard line in the sand and they had to surrender the role.”

Meghan and Harry were both bestowed the roles shortly before their royal wedding in May 2018 took place.

Explaining about the immense honour, Meghan said in an ITV documentary, "Well, the Commonwealth is a very diverse place, right, with 53 countries. And so being a part of this family and the platform that comes with that is an incredible responsibility that I take really seriously.”