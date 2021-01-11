Lana Del Rey clarifies cover art concept of forthcoming album

Vocal powerhouse Lana Del Rey jumped in to clear the air about the cover of her upcoming album Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

The singer had taken to Instagram to share the cover in an exciting post.

"There’s always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it- there’s always beautiful music too introducing my new album chemtrails over the country club," the caption read.

The cover shows the star with a group of women gathered around a table at an outdoor setting, smiling joyously.

Following the post, the Grammy-nominated performer jumped in the comments to add more context regarding the inclusion of people of colour, though it is unclear what triggered it.

"I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today. And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that's all I'll say about that but thank you," she wrote.

She went on to name a few of the women and share their ethnicity while she called the group a "beautiful mix of everything".

