Royal fans enraged after Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip receive COVID-19 vaccine: 'What a waste!'

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are under fire after they received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine last week.



A plethora of royal fans came forth brutally slamming the monarch and her husband, branding their vaccine a mere 'waste!'

Taking to social media, internet users expressed rage stating 80 and 90-year-olds don't need the vaccine.

Another particularly cruel comment read, “Why would you waste a covid vaccine on Prince Philip?????"

A second user wrote, “Good news would be frontline staff and key workers getting the vaccine as priority.”

Rejecting the claim that it is 'wonderful news,' another user said, “Wonderful for who? The ninety-year-olds in care, still waiting for theirs? The homeless guy unable to self-isolate? The key workers still waiting for their appointments?”