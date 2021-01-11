Emma Corrin says ‘The Crown’ is accurate as she shuts down calls for a fiction warning

British actor Emma Corrin has once again come forth to speak about the backlash that her Netflix show, The Crown received.

During an interview with Daily Beast, Corrin, who plays Princess Diana on the popular regal show, responded to the escalating calls of a fiction warning at the start of each episode.

Corrin said: “The Crown is accurate insofar as it’s about a family over a period of time, and we have factual information about what happened to the country—and to the family.”

“So, you can write down all the facts as if it were a timeline, but all the substance is fictitious. We can know that Diana and Camilla [Duchess of Cornwall] went to a restaurant called Menage A Trois, which is hysterically ironic, but it happened, but we obviously don’t know what was said, so that is fiction. But that’s how a lot of series operates,” she went on to say.

“It’s mad that they want to label it as ‘fiction’ when you have Diana: In Her Own Words where she talks about everything, and it’s much more harrowing,” she added.