close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 11, 2021

Imran Abbas says 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' star Celal AL is a 'wonderful person with a warm heart'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 11, 2021
Imran Abbas says 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' star Celal AL is a wonderful person with a warm heart

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas, who met with the producer, director and the cast of Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, says that Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman is a wonderful person with a warm heart.

Sharing photos with Celal AL, Kemal Tekden , director Mustafa, the Alvida actor wrote, “Felt great to meet and interact with the producer, director and the cast of “Ertugrul Ghazi”.”

About Celal, who portrays the role of Abdur Rehman, Imran Abbas said, “And @celalall ! You are a wonderful person with such a warm heart bro. Have a safe flight back home and looking forward to see you again soon brother..

“Long live Pak-Turk friendship,” he said.

He also revealed that superstar Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui hosted dinner for the producer of Diriliş: Ertuğrul, Mr. Kemal Tekden, director Mustafa and the actor Celal in Karachi.

Latest News

More From Entertainment