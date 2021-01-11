Engin Altan aka Ertugrul, wife Neslisah celebrate 5th birthday of their son Emir

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar celebrated the fifth birthday of their son Emir Aras Düzyatan on Sunday.



Neslisah turned to Instagram and gave a glimpse of the birthday party of her son.

She also penned down a sweet birthday note for her ‘biggest love’ son Emir in Turkish.

“Happy 5th! Birthday. Emir # mybiggestlove #happybirthday.”

Engin Altan, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, also took to photo-video sharing platform and shared sweet photo from son Emir’s birthday celebrations in the Insta story.

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans.

Engin’s fans also dropped sweet birthday wishes for Emir on their posts.