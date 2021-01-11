MGK hits 1.5 million followers on Twitter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Machine Gun Kelly has crossed 1.5 million followers on Twitter days as his popularity continues to increase.
The rapper, who recently released his new album "Tickets to My Downfall", is currently dating Hollywood diva Megan Fox.
The Cleveland rapper has posted more than 29,000 tweets and he follows only 1008 people.
MGK recently dropped the teaser of his upcoming musical film featuring TikToker Chase Hudson.