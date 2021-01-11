close
Sun Jan 10, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 11, 2021

MGK hits 1.5 million followers on Twitter

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 11, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly has crossed 1.5 million followers on Twitter days as his popularity continues to increase.

The rapper, who recently released his new album "Tickets to My Downfall", is currently dating Hollywood diva Megan Fox.

The Cleveland rapper has posted more than 29,000 tweets and he follows only 1008 people.

MGK recently dropped the teaser of his upcoming musical film featuring TikToker Chase Hudson.


