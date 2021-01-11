close
Sun Jan 10, 2021
January 11, 2021

'Dirilis: Ertugrul: Meet 'Artuk Bey' who saves lives in hit series

Mon, Jan 11, 2021
 

Ayberk Pekcan has won hearts of millions of people across the world  with his stellar performance in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actor portrays Artuk Bey in the historical  TV series .

The series is being currently aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ayberk's character is admired by millions of Ertugrul fans due to his alliance with the protagonist.

Fans love Artuk Bey because he is a doctor who has saved the lives of their favorite characters multiple times besides his loyalty to  Ertugrul Ghazi.

Born in Mersin in 1970, Ayberk Pekcan is known for his work in "Winter Sleep" (2014), "Dirilis: Ertugrul" (2014) and "Love and Revolution" (2011).

