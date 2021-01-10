Arnold Schwarzenegger slams Donald Trump in video message: 'The worst president ever'

Legendary Hollywood actor and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has shared a new video message in response to last week’s Capitol riots, slamming Donald Trump.

The Terminator actor shared his thought on Donald Trump, saying: 'He will go down in history as the worst president ever.'

On Sunday, the actor released a lengthy video flaying the Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol Building.

Arnold went on to say: "He sought a coup by misleading people with lies. President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever. The good thing is he will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet."

In his message, the actor said: "Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States,” Schwarzenegger said. “But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol. They shattered the ideas we took for granted… [and] trampled the very principles on which our country was founded.”

On Wednesday (January 6), the angry supporters of the president took to Capitol Hill to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory in Congress, which resulted in the complex being locked down and nearby office buildings having to be evacuated.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also urged Americans to be 'aware of the dire consequences of selfishness and cynicism.'