Kaley Cuoco reminisces upon Jim Parsons’s farewell from ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Kaley Cuoco opens up about her feelings regarding Jim Parsons’s exit from The Big Bang Theory during a recent conversation.
The star shed light on it all during her interview on Watch What Happens: Live with Andy Cohen.
The topic arose after a fan asked the actor about her feelings regarding Parsons’s announcement.
There she was quoted saying, “No, I think that is what he felt he needed at the time. And I think actually, I don’t know if my life would have taken this path if we hadn’t have ended when we did. So maybe it was a blessing in disguise.”