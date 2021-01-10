Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip receive vaccine against coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip have received their vaccine against novel coronavirus, the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.



Her Majesty 94 and Prince Philip 99 were administered vaccine against coronavirus at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Buckingham Palace statement reads: “The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations.”

British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock tweeted, “I'm delighted that Her Majesty the Queen & HRH the Duke of Edinburgh have received their COVID vaccine.”

He went on to say, “We are defeating this virus jab by jab”.

According to some media outlets, Queen and her husband received their jabs from a royal household doctor.