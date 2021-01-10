close
Sun Jan 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 10, 2021

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip receive vaccine against coronavirus

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 10, 2021
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip receive vaccine against coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip have received their vaccine against novel coronavirus, the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Her Majesty 94 and Prince Philip 99 were administered vaccine against coronavirus at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Buckingham Palace statement reads: “The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations.”

British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock tweeted, “I'm delighted that Her Majesty the Queen & HRH the Duke of Edinburgh have received their COVID vaccine.”

He went on to say, “We are defeating this virus jab by jab”.

According to some media outlets, Queen and her husband received their jabs from a royal household doctor.

Latest News

More From Entertainment