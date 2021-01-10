Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left Britain to keep Archie away from media glare?

The driving influence behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit decision was Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family for good and moved to California, in order to pursue an independent life that's more private.



The driving influence behind their exit decision, as it seems, was their 19-month-old son Archie.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Meghan and Harry bid farewell to Britain to protect Archie from the constant media glare.

"A big reason for wanting to leave Britain, I think certainly for Prince Harry, was wanting to shelter and protect Archie," Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

"He [Harry] didn't want Archie growing up in the glare of the spotlight as he did when he was a little boy. In California, they have freedom, they have space. I know that they want Archie surrounded by nature," she added.