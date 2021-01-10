close
Sun Jan 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 10, 2021

Zac Efron, girlfriend Vanessa Valadares step out for dinner date amid split rumours

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 10, 2021
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valadares were snapped holding hands in Sydney

Zac Efron and girlfriend Vanessa Valadares enjoyed a dinner date on Friday, amid rumours that they have reportedly parted ways. 

The couple was snapped holding hands  as they headed down to the north of Byron Bay in Sydney, alongside their friends. 

As seen in pictures obtained by E!News, Zac chose to wear a black beanie, a denim jacket over a grey button-down and black jeans, while Valladares sported a wide-leg pants paired with black boots, a white tank top and a light beige cardi

Zac has spent much of the lockdown period with his ladylove in Australia.

In October, a source revealed, "Zac and Vanessa are very happy. They celebrated Zac's birthday with friends before the weekend," the source said at the time.

 "Their relationship is very serious. Vanessa lives with Zac in Byron Bay," they added.

Latest News

More From Entertainment