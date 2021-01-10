Zac Efron, girlfriend Vanessa Valadares step out for dinner date amid split rumours

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valadares were snapped holding hands in Sydney

Zac Efron and girlfriend Vanessa Valadares enjoyed a dinner date on Friday, amid rumours that they have reportedly parted ways.

The couple was snapped holding hands as they headed down to the north of Byron Bay in Sydney, alongside their friends.

As seen in pictures obtained by E!News, Zac chose to wear a black beanie, a denim jacket over a grey button-down and black jeans, while Valladares sported a wide-leg pants paired with black boots, a white tank top and a light beige cardi

Zac has spent much of the lockdown period with his ladylove in Australia.

In October, a source revealed, "Zac and Vanessa are very happy. They celebrated Zac's birthday with friends before the weekend," the source said at the time.

"Their relationship is very serious. Vanessa lives with Zac in Byron Bay," they added.