Nicki Minaj handed verdict for copyright infringement case against Tracy Chapman

Nicki Minaj has officially been required to pay Tracy Chapman back after losing her copyright infringement case.

For those unversed with the repeated back and fro, Minaj was illicitly used Tracy Chapman’s song Baby Can I Hold You back in 1988.

According to the findings, Nicki will reportedly be required to pay Tracy Chapman upwards of USD 450,000 according to Hollywood Reporter.

The lawsuit was registered back in 2018 after Nicki allegedly leaked Chapman’s song to Funkmaster Flex and ended up getting it spread all over social media.



