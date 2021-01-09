Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale awarded annulment ahead of engagement to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale have been granted the option of an annulment all so that the singer would be able to marry Blake Shelton in the eyes of God.



The news was brought forward by a source close to Us Weekly magazine. Reportedly, "Gwen was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal. She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but its official.”

Now that the annulment has been granted, Gwen will be able to have her marriage recognized by her church.

"It was a huge relief for Gwen because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognised by the Catholic church."