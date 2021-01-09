Angelina Jolie takes daughter Zahara for shopping as she turns 16

Angelina Jolie, who is in a legal battle for the custody of her children with ex Brad Pitt, took her daughter Zahara for shopping as she turned 16 on Friday.



The Oscar winner took her daughter Zahara, who turned sweet 16 on January 8 and Shiloh, 14 for shopping at an Ethiopian boutique.

Angelina looked chic in high-necked all-white outfit. She completed her look with matching sandals.

Zahara, who celebrated her 16th birthday a day earlier wore a black outfit. Her brother Shiloh was snapped sporting a black hoodie and denim cut off shorts along with black sneakers.

Angeline, Zahara and Shiloh made sure to mask up to protect themselves from coronavirus pandemic.

The Salt star 45 shares her children with Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, to whom she separated in 2019. Since, the celebrity couple is in a legal battle for the custody of their kids.