‘The Simpsons’ seemingly predicted the Capitol Hill siege in a 1996 episode

Fans are getting freaked out once again after The Simpsons seemingly predicted the Capitol Hill riots in an unearthed episode.

The animated series that started almost 31 years ago, is infamous for making accurate predictions of major events even before they happen.

And this time, an unearthed episode from 1996, titled The Day the Violence Died, showed an angry mob inciting violence at the Capitol Hill.

After the violent Donald Trump protesters headed to the Capitol Hill earlier this week and wreaked havoc, Francis Creaven tweeted the clip from the episode, saying: “Simpsons predicted it many years ago.”

In the video from the animated series, the violence appears to be sparking over a ratified amendment that legalizes policemen to “beat those liberal freaks.” With gun-shots, explosions and riots going off atop the Capitol Hill, an angry protestor can be seen yelling “Doors open, boys!”

Another eerie screenshot from one of the episodes has been making rounds where an armed Homer can be seen sitting atop a house while his surroundings are set ablaze.

The episode showed the glimpse of the future, dated around "January 20, 2021," making the accuracy all the more shocking.



