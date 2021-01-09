Celebrities rejoice over Twitter's permanent ban on Donald Trump

Twitter suspended the president’s @realdonaldtrump account for good on Friday

Hollywood cheered and applauded after US President Donald Trump's Twitter account was permanently suspended on Friday.

The tech giant suspended the president’s @realdonaldtrump account for good, over fears of him inciting further violence in the country after he earlier posted some inflammatory tweets following the Capitol Hill riots sparked by his supporters.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said in the statement.

Soon after, many celebrities turned to their own social media platforms to rejoice.

Let’s take a look at the stars cheering over the decision:



