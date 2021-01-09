Jason Sudeikis reacts to ex Olivia Wilde's romance buzz with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde's romance with Harry Styles has broken Jason Sudeikis's heart

Jason Sudeikis has been left heartbroken after seeing his ex Olivia Wilde holding hands with Harry Styles.

According to an insider quoted by E! News, "Olivia's romance with Harry has been going on for a little while and has broken Jason's heart.

"She was definitely trying to keep the romance with Harry under wraps and was very careful," they added.

Although Olivia did not address her relationship with Harry Styles, she did admit being smitten by him after he became a part of her movie Don't Worry Darling.

"[Costume designer Arianne Phillips] and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic," Olivia told Vogue in December 2020.